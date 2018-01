Cott To Sell UK Juice Plant To Clear $1.25B Refresco Merger

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- Cott Corp. will sell a British juice plant in order to avoid local competition concerns from its $1.25 billion merger with Dutch soft drink bottler Refresco Group NV, a concession the U.K.’s antitrust authority said Wednesday it had accepted “in principle.”



Refresco, Cott and the Competition and Markets Authority all put out statements Wednesday announcing the concession, predicated on finding a “suitable buyer” for the Cott plant, after the CMA in early January singled out that aspect of Refresco’s proposed purchase of Cott’s beverage business as likely to...

