'Let Customers Hang Themselves,' RBS Group Memo Says

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 10:58 PM EST) -- RBS faced continued heat Wednesday over its controversial global restructuring group for troubled borrowers as U.K. lawmakers released a colorful 2009 tip sheet counseling that "sometimes you need to let customers hang themselves."



The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC turned over the document, titled "Just Hit Budget," alongside a memo from when the bank renamed and broadened the mission of its specialized lending services division in 2008, to the Treasury Select Committee. The House of Commons committee released both documents along with a letter from RBS...

