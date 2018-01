Treasury Official Says FinCEN Reviewing Marijuana Guidance

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- A top official at the U.S. Department of the Treasury said Wednesday its financial intelligence unit is reviewing guidance that allowed banks to serve marijuana businesses, after the U.S. Department of Justice reversed Obama-era policies on enforcing federal marijuana laws in states that legalized the drug.



Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes Sigal Mandelker said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing that the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network was reviewing guidance that it issued in 2014 that gave banks, credit unions and other financial...

