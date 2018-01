ITC To Review Ruling Freeing Apple From Audio Patent Claim

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Wednesday that it will review part of an administrative law judge’s October ruling that freed Apple from claims it infringed an Andrea Electronics Corp. audio enhancement patent.



In the Jan. 11 filing to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday by ITC Secretary Lisa R. Barton, the commission said it would be reviewing ITC Administrative Law Judge Dee Lord’s decision that Andrea had no standing to assert the 6,363,345 patent, that the patent was not infringed, and that Andrea...

