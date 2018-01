Senate Panel Advances Trump BigLaw Picks For DOJ, Judges

Law360, Washington (January 18, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee pushed through close to two dozen of President Donald Trump’s nominees on Thursday, including a number of BigLaw partners intent on filling vacant U.S. Department of Justice roles and appellate and trial judge posts.



The 23 nominees — ranging from Eleventh Circuit nominee Judge Elizabeth Branch and Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Brian Allen Benczkowski tapped for the DOJ Criminal Division to Jones Day employment attorney Eric Dreiband nominated to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division — went through over the objections...

