IRS Delays Penalty For Excise Tax On Medical Devices

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service will not impose a penalty on medical device manufacturers that fail to make excise tax deposits due in the first three quarters of the year, according to an announcement on Wednesday.



The IRS said that during the first three quarters of 2018, it will waive the penalty that is generally imposed for failure to make semimonthly deposits of a 2.3 percent excise tax on the sale of certain medical devices.



Congress had suspended payments of the excise tax throughout 2016 and 2017,...

