Mulvaney Opens Review That Could Declaw CFPB

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- The disputed acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday announced a review of the bureau’s operations and philosophy, beginning with its approach to investigative practices, indicating a possible shift away from aggressive policies under the previous leadership.



The move indicates the CFPB will be undergoing a significant shift from the aggressive enforcement and strict supervision that was in place under acting Director Mick Mulvaney's predecessor, former Director Richard Cordray. Shown is Mulvaney in November. (AP) Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who was...

