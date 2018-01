Food & Beverage Group Of The Year: Perkins Coie

Law360, Miami (January 24, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- Successful defenses for major food companies such as General Mills and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group last year highlighted the efforts of Perkins Coie LLP to help its food and beverage clients navigate a rapidly changing and increasingly litigious marketplace, earning the firm a Law360 Practice Group of the Year selection.



Drawing upon the expertise of about 130 of the firm's attorneys from various fields, the interdisciplinary Food and Beverage team at Perkins Coie can handle everything that a branded food company would need, from brand creation...

To view the full article, register now.