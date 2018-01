Report Leads CITES To Probe Nigeria-China Rosewood Trade

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- The secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, has informed its 183 member countries of new control measures designed to mitigate the rosewood crisis in West Africa and Nigeria, in light of a November report that highlighted the illegal timber trade.



The new regulations, sent to member countries Monday, come in response to a report released by the Environmental Investigation Agency that claims more than $1 billion of rosewood timber has been exported from Nigeria since...

To view the full article, register now.