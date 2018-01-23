Ex-CPSC Counsel Joins Venable Regulatory Group

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- A former chief counsel for a Consumer Product Safety Commission commissioner who’s worked on potentially hazardous product reporting, helped craft new federal guidelines and represented companies before government agencies has joined Venable LLP’s regulatory practice group.



Heather Bramble, the former chief counsel and policy adviser to CPSC Commissioner Marietta Robinson, has joined Venable’s Washington, D.C., office as partner, the firm said Jan. 17. She will represent companies responding to government investigations, product recalls and new regulations before the CPSC. Venable’s background in areas such as product...

