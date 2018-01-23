Ex-CPSC Counsel Joins Venable Regulatory Group
Heather Bramble, the former chief counsel and policy adviser to CPSC Commissioner Marietta Robinson, has joined Venable’s Washington, D.C., office as partner, the firm said Jan. 17. She will represent companies responding to government investigations, product recalls and new regulations before the CPSC. Venable’s background in areas such as product...
