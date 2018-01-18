Fla. Law Enforcement To Split $1.9M In Seized Bitcoins

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- Florida law enforcement agencies will split some $1.88 million worth of bitcoins seized after the digital currency was stolen by hackers from an illicit online drug marketplace, authorities said Wednesday.

The funds, which were obtained through civil forfeiture from two defendants accused of hacking more than $4.5 million in funds from bitcoin accounts, will go to law enforcement agencies who investigated the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

Those agencies include the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which will receive north...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular