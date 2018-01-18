Fla. Law Enforcement To Split $1.9M In Seized Bitcoins

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- Florida law enforcement agencies will split some $1.88 million worth of bitcoins seized after the digital currency was stolen by hackers from an illicit online drug marketplace, authorities said Wednesday.



The funds, which were obtained through civil forfeiture from two defendants accused of hacking more than $4.5 million in funds from bitcoin accounts, will go to law enforcement agencies who investigated the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said.



Those agencies include the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which will receive north...

To view the full article, register now.