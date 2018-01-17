Grant & Eisenhofer Opens IP Practice With Reed Smith Hire

By Cara Bayles

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA announced Wednesday that it has snagged a Reed Smith LLP partner to work as a director at its Wilmington, Delaware, office, marking the firm’s official foray into intellectual property law.

Eric Evain is a chemist with 19 years of experience as a litigator representing chemical, pharmaceutical, petroleum, automotive and aerospace companies in patent and trade secrets cases. He worked for 10 years as a corporate research scientist and was an inventor on numerous U.S. and foreign patents before he joined the firm,...
