Flint Urges 6th Circ. Not To Revive Whistleblower Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- The city of Flint, Michigan, and its mayor on Wednesday urged the Sixth Circuit not to revive a former city administrator’s lawsuit alleging she was fired for seeking an investigation into claims the mayor directed donations meant for water contamination victims into a campaign fund.



Michigan U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox had shot down former city administrator Natasha Henderson’s lawsuit in August, finding her claims were speculative. Henderson has appealed the ruling, saying she engaged in protected speech when she asked for the investigation and that...

To view the full article, register now.