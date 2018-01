Mega Bank Fined $29M For Anti-Money Laundering Violations

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday said that Taiwan-based bank Mega International Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. has been assessed a $29 million penalty for anti-money laundering violations and ordered to make improvements to its anti-money laundering oversight and controls.



Mega Bank, which has U.S. branches in New York, Illinois and California, agreed to pay the fine and develop plans for stronger oversight and compliance as part of a consent order entered into by the bank, the Fed and the Illinois Department of Financial Services and...

