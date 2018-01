JG Wentworth Ch. 11 Plan Approved Over Trustee Objection

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan of structured settlement financing company J.G. Wentworth Co. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware over the objection of the U.S. trustee to third-party releases in the plan.



During a hearing in Wilmington, J.G. Wentworth attorney Edmon L. Morton of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP told the court the debtor had been able to work through many of the issues raised by the trustee in objections to the plan, but questions remained Wednesday about the consent of creditors to third-party releases....

