Argentum Wins Invalidation of J&J Unit’s Cancer Drug Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 11:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Wednesday that a patent for Johnson & Johnson’s Zytiga prostate cancer drug described an obvious process, invalidating the last remaining patent blocking Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC from making a generic version of a product that reaped $2.26 billion in sales in 2016.



Wednesday’s decision said Janssen Oncology Inc.’s U.S. Patent No. 8,822,438, which covers Zytiga’s chemical combination for fighting prostate cancer, could have been developed using prior patents. Finding for Argentum, PTAB ruled the J&J patent used a chemical...

