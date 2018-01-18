ESMA Floats Restrictions On Sale Of Risky Investments
The watchdog said it was pushing ahead after its Dec.15 announcement that it was considering introducing rules for so-called retail contract for difference, or CFD, products, including rolling spot foreign-exchange products and binary options.
“As part of its analysis of the possible intervention measures currently under review ESMA is studying in detail the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login