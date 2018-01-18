ESMA Floats Restrictions On Sale Of Risky Investments

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 1:50 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority floated plans on Thursday to restrict or ban the sale of risky “contract-for-difference" products and binary options to retail customers, asking the industry to respond by next month.



The watchdog said it was pushing ahead after its Dec.15 announcement that it was considering introducing rules for so-called retail contract for difference, or CFD, products, including rolling spot foreign-exchange products and binary options.



“As part of its analysis of the possible intervention measures currently under review ESMA is studying in detail the...

