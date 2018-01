Gov't Mulls Reforms After RBS 'Let Customers Hang' Memo

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 3:53 PM GMT) -- The British government minister for financial services told Parliament on Thursday that small businesses need a better system for resolving disputes with banks and advocated closer regulatory scrutiny of the way big lenders treat customers in the wake of new revelations about RBS.



An MP launched a motion during the debate calling for a full parliamentary inquiry into the RBS controversy to help protect small businesses. (AP) John Glen, the government's City minister, announced his plans during a debate on the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC’s...

