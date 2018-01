A Snapshot Of M&A Activity In 2017

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- 2017 was an active year for mergers and acquisitions, but year-end results did not surpass the records set in 2016. In this video, Ariel Deckelbaum of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP discusses go-shop provisions, hostile M&A and other trends in U.S., global and sponsor-related M&A activity last year.







Ariel Deckelbaum is a New York-based partner at Paul Weiss and deputy chairman of the firm's corporate department.



To view Paul Weiss' more detailed roundup of 2017 deal data, click here.



The opinions expressed are...

To view the full article, register now.