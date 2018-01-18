Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 18, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP rose to the top of the legal lions list this week after a federal judge threw out a roughly $350 million False Claims Act verdict against the law firms’ nursing home operator client while IP boutique Carlson Caspers Vandenburg Lindquist & Schuman PA landed on the legal lambs list after the Federal Circuit junked its client’s $24 million trial win on claims that Briggs & Stratton infringed its lawn mower patent....

