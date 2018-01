Mulvaney Says CFPB Has Enough Money

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 11:52 AM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s disputed acting director on Wednesday told the Federal Reserve that the bureau needs no additional funding to continue its operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, saying that he intends to spend down the bureau’s existing reserves.



The CFPB is funded through the Federal Reserve rather than through Congressional appropriations, a sore point with critics of the bureau who say that the funding structure limits accountability at the CFPB. Each quarter the bureau is able to request funds from...

To view the full article, register now.