Global Securities Watchdog Warns ICOs Put Investors At Risk

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 5:39 PM GMT) -- A group representing the world’s securities regulators on Thursday issued a warning on initial coin offerings, saying the relatively new fundraising method for startups is exposing retail investors to risks and possible fraudsters.



ICOs are digital tokens investors offered in exchange for cryptocurrencies typically involving distributed ledger technology, such as bitcoin or ethereum, as a form of investment into a startup company.



The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO, said in its warning that investors needed to be careful before they decided...

To view the full article, register now.