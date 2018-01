Energy Group Of The Year: Bracewell

Law360, Houston (January 22, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- Bracewell LLP attorneys in 2017 took the lead in many significant transactions, including representing Great Plains Energy Inc. in a $14 billion merger with the largest electric utility in Kansas, which exemplifies why the firm has been named among Law360's Energy Practice Groups of the Year for the sixth time in eight years.



Representative work Bracewell's attorneys have done over the past year include transactions for upstream, midstream and downstream clients as well as some involving conventional power, and renewable or alternative energy. G. Alan Rafte, who...

