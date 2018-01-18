Marsh Trying To Roast Marshmallow Over Name, Startup Says

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 7:33 PM GMT) -- London-based insurance startup Marshmallow said Thursday that it is locked in a "David versus Goliath" trademark dispute over its name with 145-year-old insurance broker Marsh Ltd.



Twin brothers Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham launched Marshmallow early last year to help people find insurance and financial products after they move to live in a foreign country. Marsh, which operates in more than 130 countries, filed its opposition to the startup's name with the U.K. Intellectual Property Office in March, claiming trademark infringement, according to the documents filed with...

