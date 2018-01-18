Analysis

Sedgwick's Final Years Saw Swift Growth And Rapid Decline

By Sam Reisman

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- The San Francisco office that formerly housed the headquarters of Sedgwick LLP will formally shut its doors this week, closing the curtain on the 85-year-old firm.

In the weeks following the firm’s November announcement that it would close, the vast majority of Sedgwick’s attorneys moved to other firms, but a small team of administrative staffers had remained to oversee its dissolution.

Sedgwick’s predecessor firm, Keith & Creede, was founded in 1933 in San Francisco. It adopted the name Sedgwick Detert Moran & Arnold LLP in 1959,...
