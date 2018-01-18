Sedgwick's Final Years Saw Swift Growth And Rapid Decline
In the weeks following the firm’s November announcement that it would close, the vast majority of Sedgwick’s attorneys moved to other firms, but a small team of administrative staffers had remained to oversee its dissolution.
Sedgwick’s predecessor firm, Keith & Creede, was founded in 1933 in San Francisco. It adopted the name Sedgwick Detert Moran & Arnold LLP in 1959,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login