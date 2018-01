Judge Won't Kill Soil Sample App Patent Under Alice

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge Tuesday declined TapLogic LLC’s request to invalidate under Alice a patent for tracking soil samples that agriculture consulting firm Agri-Labs claims was infringed by the software company’s smartphone app, though allegations of direct infringement were cut from the lawsuit.



TapLogic had argued that Agri-Labs Holdings LLC’s patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2014 Alice Corp. Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank International ruling, because it directed to an abstract idea, but Chief U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann wasn’t buying it....

