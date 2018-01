Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Weil Gotshal

Law360, Wilmington (January 22, 2018, 4:48 PM EST) -- Ten of last year’s largest bankruptcies featured Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP in prominent roles, including debtor or restructuring counsel duty in the two largest, one of many factors that helped place Weil among Law360’s 2017 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year.



Weil’s attorneys see the firm as a pioneer of the modern and still-evolving bankruptcy practice, with a history, depth and global reach that has made it a first rank candidate for complex restructurings and refinancings.



“We’ve invented a lot of what people do in the...

