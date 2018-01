Deutsche Bank Seeks TRO In Del. Over $320M Vik Debt

Law360, Wilmington (January 18, 2018, 11:52 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank has asked Delaware’s Chancery Court to block a $50 million transfer by an entity controlled by Alexander Vik, the Norwegian billionaire the bank has been pursuing for nearly a decade over an unpaid $323 million judgment.



In a motion filed Wednesday Deutsche says Sebastian Holdings Inc., Vik’s private equity investment firm, previously held a $50 million stake in venture capital firms Devon Park Associates LP and Devon Park Bioventures LP. Those firms are currently disbanding and paying out disbursements to their limited partners....

