TTAB Greenlights New Logo For Pitney Bowes

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 1:42 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that logistics firm Pitney Bowes can register its logo as a trademark for mailing services, overturning a decision that said a screenshot of the company’s website was not enough to prove it was using the design for that purpose.



Pitney rebranded with the new logo in 2015, but an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused last summer to register the design as a trademark for mailing services. The company’s “specimen of use” — proof that...

