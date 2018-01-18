9 Partners Leave Quinn Emanuel To Form New Firm

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- Nine New York-based partners at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, including three practice group heads, are leaving the firm to start their own practice, Law360 confirmed on Thursday.



Philippe Z. Selendy, head of securities and structured finance, Faith E. Gay, who co-led Quinn's national trial practice, and David Elsberg, who co-chaired the firm's investment fund group, will leave along with six other heavy hitters to found Selendy & Gay PLLC.



Former federal prosecutor Christine Chung confirmed that in addition to those three partners, she and...

