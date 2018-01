Helsinn Wants On-Sale Bar Ruling Held For High Court Appeal

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has given Teva Pharmaceuticals until Monday to reply to Helsinn Healthcare’s last-ditch bid to keep Teva from launching a generic version of Helsinn’s Aloxi anti-nausea drug while it seeks to take its patent case to the U.S. Supreme Court.



In a nearly 30-page motion filed Thursday, Helsinn sought to prevent a Federal Circuit decision invalidating four of its patents from going into effect. The appeals court on Tuesday had refused to reconsider that May ruling, which held that the America Invents Act’s on-sale...

To view the full article, register now.