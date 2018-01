11th Circ. Affirms Sentences For Gulf Oil Spill Fund Fraud

Law360, Miami (January 19, 2018, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed the sentences of three people in connection with a family-run scheme that saw the claims fund established by BP for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill defrauded of several million dollars, rejecting various allegations of errors by the trial court.



Defendants Marcella Truss, her husband Martee Davis and Truss' brother Howard Carroway were convicted by an Alabama jury in October 2014 for their roles in the conspiracy to file fraudulent claims with the Gulf Coast Claims Facility, which...

