Employment Group Of The Year: Ogletree Deakins

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:17 PM EST) -- Labor and employment firm Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has spent the past year defending employers on wide-ranging issues, such as securing an appellate win for C.H. Robinson on its use of an arbitration clause in its incentive bonus agreement, making the firm one of Law360's Employment Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm — which has around 825 attorneys in all — expanded this past year to Sacramento, Oklahoma City and Paris, France, giving the firm its sixth office in California and its...

