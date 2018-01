HSBC To Pay $101.5M In Currency Exchange Fraud Settlement

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- Global financial services giant HSBC Holdings PLC on Thursday agreed to pay $101.5 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement filed in New York federal court to settle claims it defrauded two clients in a multimillion-dollar scheme to manipulate currency exchanges.



United Kingdom-based HSBC agreed to pay a $63.1 million criminal penalty and $38.4 million in disgorgement and restitution to settle charges contained in a two-count criminal information alleging wire fraud. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn said two HSBC bankers on...

