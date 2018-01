Merck Loses Bid To Revive Antibiotic Patent In Fed. Circ.

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday held firm in its decision to invalidate a patent covering Merck’s antibiotic Invanz, which was being challenged by Pfizer Inc. unit Hospira, despite arguments from Merck that the patent came from unique research.



The court refused to rehear the case either by a panel or en banc but didn’t expand on its decision. This upholds a split panel’s October order invalidating the patent as obvious.



Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. had appealed the decision in November, saying the panel made a...

