High Court Says NC Maps Don't Need Immediate Redo

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 10:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that lawmakers do not have to immediately redraw North Carolina’s federal congressional map before this year’s midterm elections, issuing a stay on last week’s decision by a panel of federal judges that found the state’s current Republican-drawn map is unconstitutional.



The decision reached Jan. 9 marked the first time in U.S. history that a federal voting map had been blocked due to partisan gerrymandering and gave North Carolina’s GOP-controlled General Assembly until Jan. 24 to enact a remedial redistricting plan....

