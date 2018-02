Project Finance Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP was all over the map in 2017, advising lenders to Sembcorp Industries Ltd. on a first-of-its-kind power project in Myanmar and creating an equally unique financing plan for the modernization of Chicago's Red and Purple train lines, landing the firm a spot among Law360's Project Finance Practice Groups of the Year.



On the international side, the theme of last year for Mayer Brown was expansion, with roles in a portfolio project bond in Chile, a Cayman Islands solar project, and the financing for...

