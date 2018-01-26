Private Equity Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 3:57 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP continued its private equity reign in 2017 by advising longtime client Bain Capital, along with Cinven, in its $6.3 billion public takeover offer for Stada Arzneimittel AG while also aiding flourishing clients such as Blackstone in its $6.1 billion acquisition of TeamHealth Holdings, landing the firm a spot among Law360's Private Equity Groups of the Year for the seventh year in a row.



What do you say about a firm that's won this award every year of the current decade? Kirkland's story over the...

