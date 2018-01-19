ESMA Updates Transparency Guidance On Equities, Bonds
The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and its corresponding regulation, known respectively as MiFID II and MiFIR, which both came into force on Jan.3, require national supervisors to perform so-called transitional transparency calculations, or TTC, for equity and non-equity instruments.
ESMA has made a series of technical clarifications...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login