Ogden Rate Change Drove Up Car Insurance In 2017

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 12:02 AM GMT) -- U.K. motorists are paying on average £60 ($83) more than last January for their car insurance, though surging prices tailed off in the last quarter of 2017 after the government promised to reform compensation calculators, data released Monday reveals.



Broker Willis Towers Watson and price comparison website Confused.com found that policy prices fell by an average of 1.3 percent in the last three months of the year, after the Justice Ministry bowed to industry pressure and pledged to reform the so-called Ogden rate. Courts use the...

