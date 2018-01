Dentons Probing Claims Of Atty’s 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- Dentons has put on leave one of the partners it absorbed in its October combination with Scottish firm Maclay Murray & Spens LLP while the firm investigates claims of “inappropriate behavior,” the firm confirmed Friday.



Dentons said in a statement the firm was made aware last week that women had made reports about the partner’s unspecified “inappropriate behavior” and placed the partner on leave while the firm looks into it further. The firm didn’t clarify the nature of the allegations.



The reports were from around 15...

