USTR Raps China, Russia For Flouting WTO Rules

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released two reports on Friday showing that China and Russia have not abided by World Trade Organization rules, with the agency saying in the report on China that there are “serious problems” with China’s trade regime.



In the report on China, the USTR said that China was supposed to revise numerous laws and regulations when it joined the WTO in 2011 so that they would fall in line with the obligations of the agency. But despite expectations by U.S....

To view the full article, register now.