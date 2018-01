DC Circ. Upholds NRC's Wyo. Uranium Mine License

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected environmental groups’ effort to revive their challenge to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s decision to issue a license for Strata Energy Inc.’s uranium mining project in Wyoming.



In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge appeals panel said the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Powder River Basin Resource Council could not continue to seek review of the NRC license based on their claims that Strata had failed to adequately assess cumulative impacts of the proposed Ross Project and a planned expansion...

