USPTO Floats Patent Regs To Ax Under '1 In, 2 Out' Plan

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Friday proposed eliminating several regulations, including ones dealing with patent amendments and America Invents Act reviews, to comply with an executive order that agencies discard two regulations for each new one they issue.



In a Federal Register notice, the patent office identified four regulations it is proposing to abolish and requested public comment by Feb. 20. The proposals were generated by a working group the USPTO formed after President Donald Trump signed the executive order last year.



One regulation...

