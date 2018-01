IRS Prepares For Gov't Shutdown As Filing Season Looms

Law360, Washington (January 21, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- After Congress failed to reach a Friday night deadline to renew funding for the federal government, the IRS was set to put in place a contingency plan that would see the agency lose more than half of its workforce at the beginning of filing season and coming on the heels of the largest change to the tax code in 30 years.



If the impasse on Capitol Hill is not solved come Monday morning, the agency will take up to half a day to wind down operations...

