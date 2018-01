DC Circ. Backs FERC In New England Power Auction Row

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:21 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's rejection of a complaint by New England power producers challenging regional grid operator ISO New England Inc.'s clawing back of auction revenues for delivering future power due to high real-time power prices.



The New England Power Generators Association claimed that FERC wrongly denied its 2014 complaint challenging ISO-NE's so-called peak energy rent adjustment, which is in effect until May 31, 2018. That adjustment attempts to recoup some revenues earned in capacity auctions in which power...

