Food & Beverage Practice Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 1:22 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown secured wins for big name clients such as Nestle Purina and Campbell Soup Co. in high profile false advertising and Lanham Act cases in the last year, ensuring the firm a place as one of Law360’s Food & Beverage Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm earned its reputation in the food & beverage sector by developing a team of attorneys who have a deep understanding of the industry. Mayer Brown partner Carmine Zarlenga told Law360 that the firm tracks cases and settlements in...

