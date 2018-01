Judiciary Can Stay Open For 3 Weeks After Shutdown

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:42 PM EST) -- Even if the government shuts down, the federal courts will open their doors Monday and remain up and running at least until their funds run dry in about three weeks, an Administrative Office of U.S. Courts spokesperson said Friday.



The judiciary can keep its lights on through Feb. 9 thanks to a combination of fees and other appropriations should Congress fail to reach a long-term funding agreement by Friday midnight, according to the spokesperson.



"Employees are to report to work as normal," the spokesperson said. "The...

