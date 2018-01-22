Draft Int'l Disclosure Rules Too Burdensome, OECD Is Told

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s drafted rules requiring taxpayers to flag schemes suspected of skirting international reporting standards are too broad and burdensome for those tasked with detecting and disclosing such arrangements, stakeholders said.



The OECD last month floated rules aimed at targeting those who promote arrangements designed to avoid requirements under the organization’s common reporting standard, or CRS, which calls on countries to share financial information through automatic exchanges — including identification of bank account holders — as part of a global anti-tax-avoidance...

