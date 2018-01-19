Cryptocurrency ETFs Not Ready For Prime Time, SEC Says
In a letter to two Wall Street groups representing mutual funds and related asset managers, SEC Division of Investment Management director Dalia Blass explained the agency’s reservations about expanding access to cryptocurrency-based investment products to the wider public. Blass raised concerns ranging from liquidity problems to potential manipulation and warned sponsors against pursuing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login